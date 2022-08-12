Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Creatd Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRTDW opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22. Creatd has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $4.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.