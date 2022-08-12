Credit Suisse Group Boosts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $101.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to $101.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $172.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $63.66. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $180.59.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,981,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,147 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,405,000 after acquiring an additional 889,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,228,000 after acquiring an additional 556,076 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after purchasing an additional 472,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

