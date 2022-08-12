Credit Suisse Group Trims Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Target Price to $6.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CYH. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Community Health Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 220,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 296.3% in the second quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 870,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 651,156 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 18.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 184.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 57,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

