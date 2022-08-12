Credit Suisse Group Trims Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Target Price to $175.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
LBRDA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Liberty Broadband stock opened at $116.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $99.52 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
