Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Up 178.6% in July

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the July 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,056.0 days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at 5.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.85. Credito Emiliano has a twelve month low of 3.80 and a twelve month high of 6.65.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

