Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COIHY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($79.75) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,700 ($105.12) to GBX 8,300 ($100.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Croda International stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,172. Croda International has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $71.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

