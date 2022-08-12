Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) PT Lowered to C$3.90 at Jefferies Financial Group

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.30 to C$3.90 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC raised shares of Cronos Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Shares of TSE CRON traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 234,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.11. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$3.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.49.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

