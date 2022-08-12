CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Issues Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

CS Disco Stock Down 54.2 %

Shares of NYSE LAW traded down $15.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 185,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. CS Disco has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $776.85 million and a P/E ratio of -16.99.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Insider Activity at CS Disco

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CS Disco by 60.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CS Disco by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

LAW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded CS Disco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

CS Disco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.