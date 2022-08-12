CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 130,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 97,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

CUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$71.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28.

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubicFarm Systems Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

