Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPIX stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

