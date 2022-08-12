CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,741 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 3.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6 %

CVS traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $105.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,605. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

