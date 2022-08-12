Cyclub (CYCLUB) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cyclub has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015021 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038692 BTC.
About Cyclub
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Buying and Selling Cyclub
Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.