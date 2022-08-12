Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) COO James Randolph Rowland Sells 16,994 Shares

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) COO James Randolph Rowland sold 16,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $200,019.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
James Randolph Rowland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65.
Cyxtera Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 928,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,037. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYXT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 313,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 64,176 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CYXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
