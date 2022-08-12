Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Insider Edmundo Miranda Sells 901 Shares

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) insider Edmundo Miranda sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $11,073.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,992.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edmundo Miranda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 10th, Edmundo Miranda sold 1,548 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $18,219.96.

Cyxtera Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CYXT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 928,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,037. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. BC Partners Advisors L.P. now owns 47,676,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,609,000 after buying an additional 1,627,561 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,816,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,080,000 after acquiring an additional 473,991 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,767,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,256 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.