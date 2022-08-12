DA Davidson Cuts Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target to $12.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JYNT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised Joint from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Joint Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $315.97 million, a PE ratio of 145.68 and a beta of 1.33. Joint has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Insider Activity at Joint

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 6,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

