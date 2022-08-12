DA Davidson Cuts Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target to $14.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPC. TheStreet cut shares of Tutor Perini from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.70%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 46.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $878,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

