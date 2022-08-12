DA Davidson Cuts Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target to $14.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TPC. TheStreet cut shares of Tutor Perini from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Tutor Perini Price Performance
Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.
Tutor Perini Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,343,305 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 46.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $878,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 736,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
