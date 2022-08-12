DA Davidson Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $125.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

