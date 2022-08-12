DA Davidson Lowers System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target to $19.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 144.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SST traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. 3,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,776. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32. System1 has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at System1

Institutional Trading of System1

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,699,405 shares in the company, valued at $283,721,431.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 88,244 shares of company stock worth $967,085 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in System1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in System1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in System1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of System1 in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.