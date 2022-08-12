DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Update

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 763,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 476,127 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,420,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,005. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.