Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Danaher by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 41,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 279,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

Danaher stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

