Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKDCW remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.08. Data Knights Acquisition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Knights Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 747,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

