Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Databroker (DTX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $11.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

