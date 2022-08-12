DDKoin (DDK) Achieves Market Cap of $107,959.06

DDKoin (DDK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $107,959.06 and $236.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007881 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005434 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00014807 BTC.

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

