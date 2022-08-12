DeFi Pulse Index Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $66.54 million and $1.01 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $119.04 or 0.00486654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00037863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00065969 BTC.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Profile

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

Buying and Selling DeFi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

