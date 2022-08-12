DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, July 18th.
DermTech Price Performance
DermTech stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $188.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.40. DermTech has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $38.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DermTech
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
