DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, July 18th.

DermTech stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $188.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.40. DermTech has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $38.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 22.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

