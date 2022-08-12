Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 940

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HL. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.18) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($10.75) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 977 ($11.81) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,731.07. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 821.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 6,964.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

