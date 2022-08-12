Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 940

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on HL. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 770 ($9.30) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 925 ($11.18) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 890 ($10.75) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 977 ($11.81) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,731.07. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 821.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.
Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend
Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
Further Reading
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.