Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $409.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCK. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $337.62.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $358.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.30.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,074 shares of company stock valued at $17,347,514 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after acquiring an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,505,000 after buying an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after acquiring an additional 235,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,869,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

