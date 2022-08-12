Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $52.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,959,134. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Roblox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,076,000 after acquiring an additional 282,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

