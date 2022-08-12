Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Trading Down 0.8%

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.74). Approximately 44,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 314,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.75).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEVO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Friday, July 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a report on Monday, July 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.92. The company has a market capitalization of £265.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,016.67.

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

