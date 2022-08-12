Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHACW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 177,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,627. Digital Health Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.45.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

