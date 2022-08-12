DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $669,929.74

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $669,929.74 and approximately $17.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.34 or 0.00684334 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,980,138,699 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

