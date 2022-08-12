Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) is Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the period. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises about 5.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 7.36% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $31,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:COM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,725. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43.

