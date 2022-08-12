Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.41. 13,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

