Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.69 million, a P/E ratio of 123.08 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 550.00%.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,995,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,085,437.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,995,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,085,437.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $244,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,752.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 178,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,085 and sold 56,543 shares valued at $909,794. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 56,398 shares in the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

