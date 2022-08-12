DPRating Price Hits $0.0002 (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $332,032.63 and $19,714.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,885.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004211 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00038964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00127609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00067738 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

DPRating is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating.

Buying and Selling DPRating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

