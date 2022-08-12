Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.56.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$19.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$935.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.52 and a one year high of C$30.53.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,416,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,613,725.54. Insiders have purchased a total of 95,600 shares of company stock worth $1,838,380 over the last quarter.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

