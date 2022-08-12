Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

