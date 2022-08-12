Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe Sells 4,700 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 478,537 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.