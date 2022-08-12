Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.9 %

DUE stock opened at €25.74 ($26.27) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.92 ($21.35) and a one year high of €44.08 ($44.98). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €27.38.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.