Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.32 and last traded at C$19.25. Approximately 179,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 266,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$77.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.67.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Dye & Durham Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.54.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$122.88 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers legal software solutions, such as due diligence, incorporation and business organization, PPSA and securities filings, litigation, and practice management solutions that automates workflow and streamlines access to public records to support end-to-end legal transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.