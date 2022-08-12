Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $154.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.60. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,984.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.