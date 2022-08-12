Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.3 %

EMN stock opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after acquiring an additional 504,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $36,273,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

