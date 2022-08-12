eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,751,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,575 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,372 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,288,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.84. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 115.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.24.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

