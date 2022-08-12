Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 6,155 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $248.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. The company has a market cap of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.79 and a 200 day moving average of $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.