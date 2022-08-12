Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.33. 52,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,580,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.67, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,415,955. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

