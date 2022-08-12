Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 5,725 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $63,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.01. 68,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,387. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

