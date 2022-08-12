Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 166,180 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.74% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

PTEN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $14.93. 58,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,261. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. StockNews.com raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,341,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $1,341,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at $13,627,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 391,666 shares of company stock worth $6,613,072. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.