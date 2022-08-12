Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $116.89 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.5% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $116,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 140,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 110,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bank of America Stock Up 0.4 %
Bank of America stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,299,736. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
