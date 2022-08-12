Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $44.92 Million Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. POSCO comprises approximately 1.0% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $44,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of POSCO by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in POSCO by 756.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PKX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,638. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded POSCO from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

