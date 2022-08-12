Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 221,036 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081,871 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 221,036 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $21,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 44,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

