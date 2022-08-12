Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 22,765 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.42% of Stericycle worth $22,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stericycle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Stericycle by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 589,128 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Stericycle by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after purchasing an additional 347,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stericycle by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,964,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. 1,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,719. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Stericycle Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.